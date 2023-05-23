Four of a family hacked to death over land dispute in Odisha's Bargarh district

Home States Odisha

Published: 23rd May 2023 05:40 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a gruesome incident, a 58-year-old man allegedly killed four members of a family over a land dispute in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday night.

The incident that took place at Jhikjhiki village under Bharki police limits came to light on Tuesday after the accused confessed his crime before a ward member.

The deceased are Gurudeb Bag (55), Sibagri Bag (48), Chudamani Bag (15) and Srabani Bag (10). The accused Siba Bag has been arrested. The deceased and accused are relatives.

Police sources said, Siba hacked the four members of the family with an axe and later dumped them at one place within the house. Though he wanted to confess away, he waited until the ward member Uddhaba Bhoi returned to the village.  

On getting information from the ward member, police rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning and nabbed the accused. A forensic team visited the village to collect evidence.

"Preliminary investigation suggested that the crime was an outcome of a land dispute going on within the family. However, the actual motive is yet to be ascertained," said a police official.

