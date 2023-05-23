Home States Odisha

Odisha Cabinet reshuffle: Arukha gets finance, Marndi SME, Nayak Labour

The cabinet reshuffle has been made keeping in mind the regional priorities. The three posts were distributed to leaders from south, west and north Odisha. 

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

New ministers with CM at Naveen Niwas | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior BJD leader and former speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha was handed the important Finance portfolio on his reinduction into Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet on Monday. 
Sudam Marndi and Sarada Nayak who also rejoined the ministry have been given School and Mass Education and Labour departments respectively.

The three ministers were administered oath by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan here in what is said to be the last cabinet reshuffle by the chief minister ahead of 2024 elections. 
The Finance department was with Niranjan Pujari. He was given additional charge of Health after the death of Naba Kishore Das. Pujari will now handle Health as well as Parliamentary Affairs departments. The School and Mass Education and Labour and Employees Insurance portfolios had fallen vacant after the resignation of Samir Ranjan Dash and Srikant Sahu from their posts earlier this month. Marndi and Nayak have now filled up the vacancies respectively. 

The cabinet reshuffle has been made keeping in mind the regional priorities. The three posts were distributed to leaders from south, west and north Odisha.  The reason behind Arukha’s induction  is meant to fill the absence of former speaker Surjya Narayan Patra who is no longer active because of illness. Inclusion of Marndi, who was dropped from the ministry only last year, is seen as a move to woo the tribal constituency in Mayurbhanj district, where the BJP has been traditionally strong.

Sources said Marndi had to be reinducted into the cabinet because of his strong base among the tribals for his JMM past. There was also speculation that he was in touch with the BJP after being dropped in June, 2022. Nayak’s inclusion in the cabinet will serve two purposes. The leadership has tried to keep away from the acute factionalism in the BJD in western Odisha districts. The move will also placate the Sundargarh district BJD leaders as it had no representation in the cabinet. Nayak is known for his organisational skills and can counter the BJP in the district.  

However, a decision is yet to be taken on the next speaker, though speculation is rife that it will go to a woman leader. But names of several senior leaders including Prafulla Samal, Debi Prasad Mishra, Amar Prasad Satpathy and Badri Narayan Patra are also doing the rounds for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cabinet reshuffle Bikram Keshari Arukha Sudam Marndi Sarada Nayak
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp