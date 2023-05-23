Odisha: Forest guard on patrol duty shot dead by poachers

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A forest guard on patrolling duty was allegedly shot dead by poachers in Similipal tiger reserve (STR) on Monday evening. The deceased forest guard was identified as Bimal Kumar Jena, aged around 35 years. He was posted in Baunsakhal beat of Na’na range in Similipal north division.

Sources said Jena along with a team of forest personnel was carrying out patrolling in the bordering areas of Pithabata south range and Na’na north range when he encountered a group of poachers. In a bid to escape from the spot, the poachers allegedly opened fire at the forest guard.

Jena sustained gunshot wound on his chest and died. On being informed, Bangiriposi police along with forest staff of Similipal rushed to the spot and recovered Jena’s body. Field director of Similipal Prakash Chand Gogineni said it takes around two hours from Baripada to reach the spot where the incident took place. More details will be known after the forest team reaches the headquarters.

Meanwhile, on hearing the news of Jena’s death, his wife rushed to the STR office at Bhanjpur seeking justice. She reportedly fell unconscious after which forest personnel took her to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

