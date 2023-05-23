One killed in wall collapse, another by lightning in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: A person was reportedly killed and another sustained injuries after a portion of their house collapsed in the nor’wester that lashed Ganjam district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Prashant Mallik of Damodarpur village under Gobindpur panchayat in Sanakhemundi block. The injured is Prashant’s cousin Sukant Mallick.

Sources said at around midnight, strong winds accompanied by lightning and rain lashed Sanakhemundi. Prashant and Sukant were sleeping inside their house when a brick wall collapsed on them due to the thunderstorm. The duo was trapped under the debris.

Villagers rescued the duo and rushed them to Digapahandi hospital where doctors declared Prashant dead. Sukant was admitted in the hospital for treatment. Sources said due to the impact of the thunderstorm, hundreds of trees were uprooted across the district. The Ganjam administration has directed revenue officials to assess the damage caused by the nor’wester.

Similarly in Koraput, a youth was killed after being hit by lightning during a nor’wester in Kundra block. The deceased was identified as Michel Mandi of Seraka village. Michel was returning home on Sunday night when he was struck by lightning. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Sources said the nor’wester caused massive damages to houses and crop in Jeypore region. Paddy crop over 1,000 acre of land in Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Lamataput areas suffered damage in the rains that accompanied the thunderstorm. Similarly, over 100 thatched houses were damaged due to strong winds. Besides, many trees were uprooted, resulting in disruption of road communication in rural areas.

District emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy said the tehsildars have been asked to assess the damage caused by the nor’wester. “We will provide necessary relief after getting the damage assessment reports,” he added.

