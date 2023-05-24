22 places boil at 40 degree Celsius and above in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Tuesday reeled under sweltering heat with temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius in around 22 places. Met officials said while Balangir recorded the highest temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda boiled at 42.9 and 42.8 respectively. Similarly, both Bhubaneswar and Sonepur recorded 42.6 degrees on the day. In Cuttack, day-time temperature remained at around 41 degree Celsius. Met officials said though there would be no drastic change in maximum temperature in most parts of the state during next five days, mercury level might cross 42 degree Celsius at a few places during this period. The IMD officials further cautioned people to take adequate measures while stepping out of their homes in this scorching heat.