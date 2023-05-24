Home States Odisha

4 of a family murdered by relative over land dispute in Odisha

Accused nabbed after he confesses to crime before ward member

Published: 24th May 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 10:52 AM

Police retrieving the deceased’s bodies from their house at Jhikjhiki village | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Four members of a family were brutally murdered by their relative over a land dispute at Jhikjhiki village within Bhatli police limits here on Monday. The ghastly incident came to light on Tuesday after the accused, 58-year-old Siba Bag, confessed to his crime before the local ward member. The deceased were identified as Gurudeb Bag (55), his wife Sibagri Bag (48), son Chudamani Bag (15) and daughter Srabani Bag (10). Gurudeb was the nephew of accused Siba.

Police said Gurudeb and Siba were at loggerheads over a piece of land since the last around 10 years. Following an altercation on Monday, the accused entered Gurudeb’s house and killed the four persons with a crowbar.On Tuesday morning, Siba confessed to his crime before ward member Uddhaba Bhoi. On being informed by the ward member, police rushed to the village and recovered the four bodies. The deceased had sustained grievous head injuries.

Siba’s wife Parbati Bag said her husband committed the crime in a fit of rage. “The feud between my husband and Gurudeb had intensified since the last couple of days. Both of them were threatening to kill each other. On Monday, a scuffle broke out after Gurudeb demolished a part of our house. This incident infuriated Siba and he killed Gurudeb and his family members,” she said.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Amrit Panda said the accused has been taken into custody and he is being questioned. A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered. Prima facie, it appears that land dispute is the motive behind the crime. However, more details will emerge during probe. An investigation is underway with the help of a scientific team from Sambalpur, the SDPO added.

Notably, decomposed bodies of four persons of a family were found inside a house at Jandol village within Bheden police limits in the district in October last year. Similarly, on April 18 this year, bodies of a man and his two wives were recovered from a house in Akhiphuta village in Bheden.

