After guard’s murder, Similipal Tiger Reserve to change strategy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: In a bid to improve security and overall protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), the Forest department on Tuesday informed that it is mulling to change its patrolling strategy and urge the state government to equip field staff with arms inside the reserve.

The decision was taken after a forest guard was killed by poachers in the core area of the STR, on Monday night.“We have decided that patrolling henceforth will be carried out in large groups instead of smaller ones. We have decided to increase the number of squad members from five to 10 to strengthen security and patrolling,” said a senior official of STR.

Besides, the STR authorities have decided to approach the state government and Forest department seeking more funds for procurement of arms and ammunition to strengthen the protective measures on STR premises, he added.Sources said though Mayurbhanj and nearby regions have around eight sections of Armed Police Reserve (APR), their role is restricted when it comes to guarding the STR.

PCCF Wildlife SK Popli said they will take up the matter of security for the forest staff with the Head of Forest Forces (HoFF) and Forest department officials and approach the State government accordingly.

“Apart from having around 200 protection squads in Similipal, we are also taking the help of police to improve security of the tiger reserve,” he added. A senior official from Forest department and an IG rank official from police, have been sent to STR to investigate the death of forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena who was allegedly shot dead by poachers on the borders of Pithabata South Range and Nawana North range, Popli informed.

Jena succumbed after a large group of poachers within the core of Similipal, opened fire at him and his five-member team after being caught red-handed while carrying carcasses of two barking deer. Jena fell after being hit by a bullet on the chest. The carcasses were later seized from their possession, the officer said.

Similipal field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said police detained two persons from Mayurbhanj’s Rohini village in connection with the incident. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the others involved while combing operation inside the STR intensified,” he added.

STR, meanwhile, has proposed the state government to provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia along with assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Jena’s family. Jena was serving as forest guard in the Baunsakhal beat of Nawana range in Similipal North Division. His wife Lipina Swain is also a forest guard in the tiger reserve. Adequate support will be provided to her, forest officials assured.

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: In a bid to improve security and overall protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), the Forest department on Tuesday informed that it is mulling to change its patrolling strategy and urge the state government to equip field staff with arms inside the reserve. The decision was taken after a forest guard was killed by poachers in the core area of the STR, on Monday night.“We have decided that patrolling henceforth will be carried out in large groups instead of smaller ones. We have decided to increase the number of squad members from five to 10 to strengthen security and patrolling,” said a senior official of STR. Besides, the STR authorities have decided to approach the state government and Forest department seeking more funds for procurement of arms and ammunition to strengthen the protective measures on STR premises, he added.Sources said though Mayurbhanj and nearby regions have around eight sections of Armed Police Reserve (APR), their role is restricted when it comes to guarding the STR.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PCCF Wildlife SK Popli said they will take up the matter of security for the forest staff with the Head of Forest Forces (HoFF) and Forest department officials and approach the State government accordingly. “Apart from having around 200 protection squads in Similipal, we are also taking the help of police to improve security of the tiger reserve,” he added. A senior official from Forest department and an IG rank official from police, have been sent to STR to investigate the death of forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena who was allegedly shot dead by poachers on the borders of Pithabata South Range and Nawana North range, Popli informed. Jena succumbed after a large group of poachers within the core of Similipal, opened fire at him and his five-member team after being caught red-handed while carrying carcasses of two barking deer. Jena fell after being hit by a bullet on the chest. The carcasses were later seized from their possession, the officer said. Similipal field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said police detained two persons from Mayurbhanj’s Rohini village in connection with the incident. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the others involved while combing operation inside the STR intensified,” he added. STR, meanwhile, has proposed the state government to provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia along with assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Jena’s family. Jena was serving as forest guard in the Baunsakhal beat of Nawana range in Similipal North Division. His wife Lipina Swain is also a forest guard in the tiger reserve. Adequate support will be provided to her, forest officials assured.