All eyes on BJD as 19 opposition parties set to boycott new Parliament building inauguration 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: With 19 Opposition political parties boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, built as a part of India's Central Vista plan, all eyes are on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party in anticipation of its decision over the same.

A senior BJD leader told this paper that Odisha chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is yet to take a decision in this regard, in two to three days.

The opposition parties have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to inaugurate the parliament building himself, sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.

The schedule of the inauguration on the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar has also come in for strong criticism.

The issue has assumed importance for the BJD as the opposition parties are demanding that the inauguration of the Parliament house be done by the President of India, who is from the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

The chief minister had recently skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress government in Karnataka which was attended by several opposition stalwarts.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena have announced their decision to boycott the function.

