Driver killed after falling into molten tar

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bizarre incident, a 39-year-old truck driver from Andhra Pradesh died reportedly after falling into boiling tar in a plant in Rayagada district on Monday. Sources said the deceased driver A Krishna Raju transported several drums of coal tar from Visakhapatnam to a plant at Durgi Sadar under Bisamkatak police station in the district. The plant has a unit for mixing molten tar on its premises.

While pouring the tar from a drum in the truck into the boiling unit, Raju accidentally slipped and fell into the molten tar. On being informed a police team from Bisamkatak along with fire team reached the spot and retrieved Raju’s body from the molten tar.A case has been registered, said IIC RR Pradhan. Raju’s family was informed about the incident while his body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on, Pradhan added.

BERHAMPUR: In a bizarre incident, a 39-year-old truck driver from Andhra Pradesh died reportedly after falling into boiling tar in a plant in Rayagada district on Monday. Sources said the deceased driver A Krishna Raju transported several drums of coal tar from Visakhapatnam to a plant at Durgi Sadar under Bisamkatak police station in the district. The plant has a unit for mixing molten tar on its premises. While pouring the tar from a drum in the truck into the boiling unit, Raju accidentally slipped and fell into the molten tar. On being informed a police team from Bisamkatak along with fire team reached the spot and retrieved Raju’s body from the molten tar.A case has been registered, said IIC RR Pradhan. Raju’s family was informed about the incident while his body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on, Pradhan added.