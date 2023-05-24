Mentally unstable youth kills mom for forcing him to attend Sradh ceremony

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A mentally unsound youth allegedly hacked his mother to death for forcing him to attend a Sradh ceremony in Kumbhar Sahi within Paradip Lock police limits on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sulochana Dei (58), a teacher in a government primary school at Paradipgarh. The accused is 20-year-old Ansuman Behera.

Sources said Sulochana worked as a teacher in Sri Maa Vidyapeeth at Paradipgarh. As the school is situated near her native village, she stayed at her father’s place at Kumbhar Sahi in Bhumundai panchayat instead of her in-laws’ house at Samagola in Kujang. Her son Ansuman used to drop her at school everyday on his motorcycle and also helped her in household activities.

On Monday, Sulochana performed Shradh rituals on her mother’s death anniversary and made her son attend the ceremony. Ansuman reportedly became irritated on being forced to participate in the rituals.

On Tuesday morning, Sulochana was combing her hair on the verandah when Ansuman suddenly attacked her with a chopper. She sustained grievous injuries on her head and died.

On being informed by neighbours, Sulochana’s husband Pravakar Behera rushed to Kumbhar Sahi and found his wife lying in a pool of blood on the village road. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the local police.

Paradip Lock IIC Bhabagrahi Rout said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused killed his mother as he was suffering from mental illness. The youth was arrested and the chopper used in the crime seized. Investigation is underway with the help of a forensics team, Rout added.

