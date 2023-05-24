Nasscom, Infosys to skill students of various colleges and universities in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday roped in leading trade association and advocacy group National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) and tech giant Infosys for skilling students of various colleges and universities. The Higher Education department has collaborated with Nasscom to skill up around eight lakh students through Future Skills Prime while Infosys will enable digital skills and empower students across the socioeconomic spectrum under its Springboard programme.

The agreements aimed at skilling the students and existing faculty in key technologies that are essential in the digital ecosystem for making Odisha a state of digital talent. Infosys will provide a completely free curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class VI to lifelong learners. It will also extend a holistic set of courses developed in collaboration with world-leading digital educators like Coursera, Skillsoft, Techademy, Knolskape and Harvard Business Publishing.

Principal secretary of Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi said the partnership with two leading organisations will help create a future-ready talent workforce. “The students will have open access to various levels of aligned courses and be able to learn and engage with industry experts apart from being part of exclusive career development opportunities like job fairs, internships, hiring hackathons and skill challenges,” he added.

Two MoUs were signed in the presence of Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari. Vice chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council Prof Ashok Das and vice-president and centre head of Infosys Prabhat Kumar Das were present.

