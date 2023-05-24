Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP holds lantern rally to protest power cuts

The BJP leaders said, the minister promised the people of the state that there will not be any power cut during this summer as the state has surplus power.

Published: 24th May 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar district unit of the BJP on Tuesday took out a lantern rally protesting frequent power cuts in different parts of the city. Leading the rally from Badagada to the electrical sub-division office of TPCODL, district president Babu Singh said Tata Power has proved Energy Minister Pratap Keshi Deb wrong by going for rampant unscheduled power cuts when the state is reeling under unrelenting heat wave condition.

The BJP leaders said, the minister promised the people of the state that there will not be any power cut during this summer as the state has surplus power. Contrary to Deb’s assurance, residents of several parts of the city including Badagad, Badagad Brit Colony, Brahmeswar Patna, BJB Nagar, Nageswar Tangi, Chintamaniswar and nearby areas of Old Town are experiencing frequent power cuts mostly during night.Alleging that the power cuts are deliberate by TPCODL to save bulk supply bill, Singh said the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has closed its eyes to the plight of the people as if it has a secret understanding with the distribution company.

The state government has been claiming to have invested Rs 20,000 crore for infrastructure development in transmission. “We urge the government to conduct a special audit into the expenditure made for power sector improvement, failing which the BJP will stage demonstration before all electrical offices,” Singh said.

