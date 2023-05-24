Odisha govt bans use of ganja in Shiva temples

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move, the Odisha government has decided to impose prohibition on use of ganja in Shiva temples across the state. The Odia Language Literature and Culture department has written to all the collectors and SPs to take appropriate measures to implement the ban. However, the letter is not clear on the use of ganja as a ritualistic offering to the deity in the temples. Culture Minister Aswini Patra said the decision was taken to prevent the holy places from turning havens of intoxication and protect their spiritual and religious sanctity.

He said, there have been multiple occasions in the past when “devotees” have created ruckus and unholy atmosphere in Shiva temples by smoking ganja on the ground that even the Lord consumes it as ‘prasad’. “This practice has to be put to an end to maintain the sanctity of a temple. Smoking of ganja by people on temple premises should not be tolerated. This should also be relevant for the bol bam yatra during the month of shravan. It is a known fact that ganja is widely used by the devotees during the yatra,” he said.

Taking such incidents into consideration, the department has asked all SPs and district administrations to come up with measures to stop smoking of ganja in temples. “When the age-old practice of animal sacrifice in Devi shrines can be stopped, why can’t use of ganja in Shiva temples?” asked the minister.

The department wrote the letter following a request in this regard by Jagatsinghpur-based Ananta Balia Trust founded by social activist Baba Balia. Giving the example of Akandalamani shrine in Bhadrak where ganja is offered as ‘bhog’ to the presiding deity, the trust in a letter to the department on April 13 wrote that smoking of ganja in the name of ritual creates a unholy atmosphere for hundreds of devotees and their children who visit the temple daily.

The government move has been welcomed by servitors and priests. Head of Badu Nijog of Lingaraj temple Kamalakanta Badu said, in every Shiva temple across the state, use of a meagre amount of ganja and ‘bhanga’ as ‘bhog’ is a part of the ritual. “But nowhere is it written that people/devotees can be allowed to smoke ganja openly in temples and pollute the environment for others,” he said.

However, many others including political leaders condemned the decision. Former BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy said the ban on ganja in Shiva temples by the Culture department demonstrates a highly regressive and anti-Odia posturing. “Administrators of today do not know what is Oriya culture! Strongly condemn this notification and demand immediate withdrawal,” Satpathy tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray said it is an unnecessary notification. “Ganja is consumed by Lord Shiva. Smoking ganja in temples and polluting them should be discouraged but banning it entirely in Shiva temples is uncalled for,” he said.

