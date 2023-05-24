Home States Odisha

Odisha turns into cauldron, Nuapada boils at 44 degrees 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast said that there will be no large change in the day temperature during the next five days.

Published: 24th May 2023 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 10:13 PM

FILE - A person sprays water on his face from an irrigation pipe to beat the intense heat wave in Lucknow in the the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, April 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha virtually turned into a cauldron on Wednesday with at least 25 places recording the maximum temperature at or above 40 degrees Celsius.

The entire western region of Odisha was in the grip of the sweltering heat and Nuapada became the hottest place in the state with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius there.

According to The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) evening bulletin of Wednesday, the day temperature breached the 42 degrees Celsius mark in at least nine places, including Bhubaneswar. Nuapada was followed by Jharsuguda at 43.4  degrees, Talcher at 43.2, Angul at 43.1, Sambalpur at 42.9, Bhubaneswar at 42.8, Sonepur at 42.5, Rourkela at 42.4, and Dhenkanal at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature recorded a marginal rise in Bhubaneswar where it was 42.6 degrees on Tuesday.

Neighbouring Cuttack city recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, up from 41 degrees on Tuesday.

The IMD in its forecast said that there will be no large change in the day temperature during the next five days.

The mercury may soar up to 42°C or more at a few places in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Bargarh in the interior and western parts of the state during the next three days.

"Consequently, hot and uncomfortable weather is very likely to prevail and people are advised to take precautionary while going out during day time between 11 am and 3 pm," it added.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur and Bhadrak on Thursday.

TAGS
Odisha Heat IMD
