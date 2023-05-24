Home States Odisha

Usual business at banks on 1st day of Rs 2,000 note exchange

Only 12 customers turned up at the main branch of SBI in Jeypore to exchange Rs 2,000 notes.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2,000 notes

Image used for representative purpose

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/SAMBALPUR/JEYPORE: No great rush was witnessed at banks across the districts in Odisha on the first day of exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes on Tuesday. In Rourkela, bank branches had put in place necessary arrangements anticipating a rush of customers to get rid of the Rs 2,000 notes. However, the business remained usual.

SBI’s outgoing regional manager for Rourkela region AC Naik said there was no unusual arrival of Rs 2,000 denomination notes for deposit. “In normal circumstances, there is very less circulation of the big note and Monday was no different.”

Similarly in Sambalpur, not many people were seen rushing to banks to exchange Rs 2,000 notes. Bank branches in Sambalpur city had made separate counters to manage the crowd but the customer footfall was usual like any normal day.

An official of a nationalised bank said, “We did not see many customers coming for exchange of the big notes on the first day. But the number might increase in next few days.”Another official said it is likely that customers did not visit banks due to the heatwave condition prevailing in the region. However, an official of a private bank said many customers paid their EMIs with Rs 2,000 notes.

Sources said though there are a number of cash deposit machines in the city, most of these were not accepting Rs 2,000 notes.In Koraput, normal situation prevailed in most of the banks. Only 12 customers turned up at the main branch of SBI in Jeypore to exchange Rs 2,000 notes.

“There was no rush for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes at the counters and we had normal business like other days,” informed in-charge chief manager of SBI, Jeypore branch Debdutt Gochhayat.

Member of Jeypore chamber of commerce V Pravakar said traders have four months time to deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in banks and there is no reason to panic.Jewellery stores and fuel stations in the district also did not witness any unusual transactions of Rs 2,000 notes on the day.

Prasanjeet Sarkar/Mayank Bhusan Pani/Akhaya Mishra

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 2000 note ban
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp