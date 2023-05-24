Women stage stir in front of Kendrapara collectorate over liquor sale

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Women of Behula village under Tikarpanga gram panchayat of Mahakalapada block sat on a dharna in front of the office of the collector at Kendrapara on Tuesday demanding ban on illegal sale of liquor in the village and nearby areas.

The protesters said unless the sale of liquor is stopped, men and children will continue to remain addicted to alcohol wasting a lot of money. “Many youths have turned hardcore addicts wasting substantial part of their earnings on liquor. This impacts the family life,” said a protester Bijayani Mallick.

We had earlier submitted memorandums to the district collector, SP and the excise officials demanding stern legal action against the liquor mafia who have been illegally selling illicit liquor in the villages. But the authorities did not pay heed. So we decided to stage a stir, said another woman Pravati Behera.

Women activists and Self Help Groups (SHGs) have also criticised the decision of the government to open more liquor shops in the district.“We have chalked out plans to forcefully close many liquor shops in the rural areas,” said Nalioniprava Tarei, a women group leader.

Due to alcohol consumption, anti-social activities are also on the rise in the rural areas, the women said adding, drunkards and drug-addicts have been harassing common people at night and creating nuisance. “In most cases, police turn a blind eye to such illicit trade happening close to the police station, added Tarei.

Contacted, sub-collector Niranjan Behera said, “We listened to the grievances of the women and assured them that action will be taken against the illicit liquor sellers.’’

