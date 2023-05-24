Youth hacked to death in Bhubaneswar days after his niece was allegedly molested

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 30-year-old youth was hacked to death by at least four miscreants in the

capital city on Wednesday days after one of the accused had reportedly molested the niece of the deceased.

Police sources said the youth identified as Sushant Nayak, was attacked by the offenders early morning

while he was returning to his house. The incident shook the city as it took place within a km of the Capital police station.

Nayak, a resident of GED slum near Girls High School in Unit-I, was working as a housekeeping staff at Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES) in the Aiginia area here. He was brought into the nearby hospital by the family members where he succumbed to his wounds. All the accused fled the scene after the incident.

"Sushant had gone to drop his wife Saraswati Nayak at her workplace early in the morning. Saraswati works as a sweeper for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The offenders attacked him on the way while he was returning," said a police official.

The police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused offenders. Earlier, one of the accused had allegedly molested Sushant's niece and since then the accused has been absconding.

"A case was previously registered related to this case (molestation). Our initial investigation suggests that the accused of the molestation case and his relatives are behind the murder. A murder case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the murderers," the official added.

