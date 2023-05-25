Ancient port’s remains found in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The remains of an ancient port were discovered near the Chitrotpala River at Badabetera village under the Garadapur block in the district on Wednesday. The port is believed to be 1,200 years old. Its remains were discovered while digging a pond near the river.

Srikant Barik, a villager of Garadapur, said some workers stumbled upon the remnants of a wooden anchor pillar and a log while digging a pond near Mahadev temple. Following the discovery, efforts are being made to carefully restore the wooden pillar and log. Using pickaxes, small crowbars and iron rods, the workers are scooping the layers of soil.

Secretary of Orissan Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies (OIMSEAS) Dr Sunil Patnaik said both the wooden pillars were used by boatmen to anchor their boats in the port around 1,200 years back.

A port called Cheritola was situated near the Chitrotpala River and was famous for maritime trade. In the past, a river was flowing at Badabetera village and nearby areas. It was a famous navigation route during the Raj period. The ports in Cheritola, Balasore, Chandabali, Chhauna, Churamani, Dhamara and False Point had trade contacts with the Englishmen.

He further informed that Dhamara, situated around 60 km from Badabetera, was declared a port in 1858. It was situated on the banks of estuaries of the Baitarani and Brahmani rivers. Similarly, Chandabali Port on the banks of Baitarani River in Bhadrak district was established in 1872. Throughout the 19th century, salt was exported from Chandabali. Almost 60 per cent of the total trade and commerce between Odisha and Calcutta was carried out from Chandabali port.

The port at False Point in Kendrapara district also had trade contacts with many countries. Regular shipping between these ports and False Point significantly contributed to the maritime trade of Odisha.

