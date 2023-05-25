Home States Odisha

Bizman loses Rs 95k to frauds in Odisha

However, Ayaskant knew about it only recently when he had gone to withdraw money from his account on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A businessman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 after falling prey to online fraud in the Jaraka area in the Jajpur district. The victim Ayaskant Roy belongs to Dubagadia village under Dhrmasala police limits in the district.

According to Ayaskant, some unknown miscreant withdrew Rs 95,000 from his State Bank of India (SBI), Jaraka branch account in eight phases through various ATMs between April 18 and May 4. However, Ayaskant knew about it only recently when he had gone to withdraw money from his account on Tuesday. He informed the officials of the Jaraka branch of the SBI and filed a police complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Ayaskant in his complaint said the money was withdrawn by using a debit card but shockingly, he did not receive any message or OTP in this regard. Surprisingly, his debit card was with him but was used to withdraw the cash from his account. “We have received a complaint from the victim and the matter is under investigation,” said a police official. 

