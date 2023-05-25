BSE reverts to old format for HSC examination in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) with the approval of the School and Mass Education department, has reverted to the old format of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination.

The examination pattern was changed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic two years back. “Two examinations- summative assessment-1 and summative assessment-2 were conducted by BSE for Class X students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pattern has now been changed as the pandemic is over. A single examination will be conducted at the end of the year as was being done earlier,” BSE president Ramasish Hazra told media persons here on Wednesday.

However, internal assessments in the form of four formative assessments (FAs) will continue with aspirational components which will be conducted every quarter. Students will be able to avail 20 per cent weightage from the four FAs. The change in the pattern of the examination will applicable for both HSC and Madhyama examinations, he said. The move is aimed at maintaining uniformity in assessment at all high schools across the state.

Henceforth, the HSC examination will be conducted with full 600 marks. The details of the examination and pattern of question papers will be shared after consultations with the syllabus committee and experts. Similarly, the pattern summative assessment-1 and 2 which were being conducted for Class IX students by the board too has been changed. The examination will now be conducted at the end of the year for the students.

The board will supply questions for the Class IX year-end examination to the district education officers (DEOs) who will distribute the same to different schools in their respective jurisdictions. After the questions are received, answer paper evaluation and result publication will be done at the school level, Hazra said.

He said dropout, failed and ex-regular students can fill up forms from May 26, 2023 to June 1, 2023 for appearing in the HSC supplementary examination which will be conducted from July 3, 2023 to July 8, 2023.

Back to basics

A single examination will be conducted at the end of the year for Class X

Internal assessments will continue and be conducted every quarter

Students can avail of 20 per cent weightage from the four formative assessments

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) with the approval of the School and Mass Education department, has reverted to the old format of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination. The examination pattern was changed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic two years back. “Two examinations- summative assessment-1 and summative assessment-2 were conducted by BSE for Class X students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pattern has now been changed as the pandemic is over. A single examination will be conducted at the end of the year as was being done earlier,” BSE president Ramasish Hazra told media persons here on Wednesday. However, internal assessments in the form of four formative assessments (FAs) will continue with aspirational components which will be conducted every quarter. Students will be able to avail 20 per cent weightage from the four FAs. The change in the pattern of the examination will applicable for both HSC and Madhyama examinations, he said. The move is aimed at maintaining uniformity in assessment at all high schools across the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Henceforth, the HSC examination will be conducted with full 600 marks. The details of the examination and pattern of question papers will be shared after consultations with the syllabus committee and experts. Similarly, the pattern summative assessment-1 and 2 which were being conducted for Class IX students by the board too has been changed. The examination will now be conducted at the end of the year for the students. The board will supply questions for the Class IX year-end examination to the district education officers (DEOs) who will distribute the same to different schools in their respective jurisdictions. After the questions are received, answer paper evaluation and result publication will be done at the school level, Hazra said. He said dropout, failed and ex-regular students can fill up forms from May 26, 2023 to June 1, 2023 for appearing in the HSC supplementary examination which will be conducted from July 3, 2023 to July 8, 2023. Back to basics A single examination will be conducted at the end of the year for Class X Internal assessments will continue and be conducted every quarter Students can avail of 20 per cent weightage from the four formative assessments