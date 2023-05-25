Chhattisgarh tourists thrashed by toll gate staff in Odisha, four arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A group of tourists from Chhattisgarh and owners of two private buses were allegedly thrashed by the staff of a toll gate at Mundali after they objected to the demand for higher levy at the checkpoint on Tuesday evening.

At least 10 persons including the bus owners, drivers, staff and tourists were injured in the incident. The toll gate staff and the miscreants also pelted stones at the buses damaging their windshields and window panes.

Arrested accused persons | Express

Sources said around 70 tourists from Malda village in Sakti district had travelled to Rameswaram in the two buses and were on their way back to Chhattisgarh via Odisha. After visiting Nandan Kanan on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the buses crossed the Mahanadi river and reached Mundali toll gate at around 5 pm where the owners were asked to pay Rs 1,000 for the two vehicles.

The owners and the bus staff argued that they had paid Rs 300 per bus while moving towards Bhubaneswar. This led to a heated exchange between the toll gate staff and the owners of the bus. The situation turned worse when the toll gate staff along with some local goons assaulted the bus staff and even passengers, including women.

On being informed, Athagarh police rushed to the spot shifted the injured to the sub-divisional hospital and launched an investigation. The administration of Athagarh also provided shelter to the tourists at Kalyan Mandap and later arranged buses for them for their travel to their home state.

Based on an FIR filed by Anand Shukla, driver of one of the buses, police registered a case and arrested four persons involved in assaulting the tourists and damaging the vehicles. The accused were identified as Deepak Pradhan, Bubu Pradhan, Raju Barik and Manoranjan Behera.

Following the incident, the local unit of BJP led by party leader Abhay Barik staged a road blockade near Chandbali Square demanding the closure of the toll gate. The workers also submitted a memorandum to the Athagarh sub-collector in this regard. Considering the situation, the toll gate was sealed and the road blockade was withdrawn.

“We have sealed the toll gate which was auctioned by Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation. I have also ordered a probe into the incident besides instructing the officials to look into the feasibility of the toll gate,” said Athagarh sub-collector Hemant Kumar Swain.



