Enrolled in MA Home Science but studied MSc: SB Women’s College students

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of PG (MA) in Home Science from Sailabala (SB) Women’s Autonomous College at Cuttack have a reason to worry. Already a year into the 2022-23 academic session and they now realize that they studied MSc curriculum, thanks to an alleged irregularity on the part of the college administration.

Now the students are demanding a change of their stream from MA to MSc. Bizarre but that is the state of affairs of higher education in the state. In the last academic year, the SB Women’s College had sought permission from the Higher Education department to start PG in Home Science in the Arts stream (MA) with 48 seats and it was granted by the latter.

It also sought affiliation for the course from Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University, which administers all the women’s colleges of the state. The RD university - it also offers Home Science but in an MSc stream - provided affiliation to SB Women’s College for the MA course for a period of two years. Against the intake of 48 seats, 41 students took admitted to the MA course last year.

“Since SB is an autonomous college, it has its board of studies and prepares its own curriculum besides conducting its examinations. However, instead of framing its own course for MA in Home Science, the SB college administration used the MSc curriculum of RD Women’s University and taught the students accordingly,” said an official of the Higher Education department. The unsuspecting students also appeared for the examination of the first semester of the course (2022-23 session) as per the MSc syllabus.

Everything was honky-dory but after the semester examinations, students realised that they would be getting an MA degree in the subject despite studying the MSc curriculum. That is when they demanded the college administration to change the MA stream to MSc. The matter came to light when college principal Gayatri Biswal recently wrote to the Higher Education department seeking a change in the stream and the latter forwarded the application to RD university for approval.

However, the college’s proposal of changing an MA in Home Science to an MSc in Home Science in the middle of the academic year was declined by the university on the ground that it violates the academic norms.

“The college has already got affiliated for two years master's degree in arts for home science (on November 15, 2022) and accordingly, admissions have been completed for 2022-23. Change of stream after one year is not permitted as the students admitted to the course have already completed one year of classes,” wrote the university to the college on May 11. University authorities said approving the stream change in the middle of an academic year will set a wrong example for other autonomous colleges in future.

The college on Tuesday urged the university to reconsider the demand. Admitting the syllabus taught to students belongs to RD University, SB College principal Biswal said they are awaiting the final decision of the university. Meanwhile, students, requesting anonymity, said the goof-up has already cost them one year.

