Festive fervour in Odisha's Sambalpur as divine couple ties the knot

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Festive mood gripped Sambalpur as the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati was solemnised as per Vedic rituals during the week-long Sital Sasthi Yatra on Wednesday night.

The city was bustling with activities as thousands of people from across western Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh gathered in Sambalpur to witness the marriage of the divine couple. The temples were decked up for the festive occasion.

As per tradition, humans play the role of parents of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and perform the marriage. Rituals for the festival began on May 20 with the observance of Patrapendi (engagement) followed by Niuta (invitation). On Wednesday evening, an extravagant ‘barajatri’ procession was taken out in which Lord Shiva proceeded to the residence of Goddess Parvati. Around 10,000 artists from across the country have been invited by different Sital Sasthi organising committees this year.

The newly-wed deities will move around the city in a grand procession on Thursday night. The festival will conclude on May 26 evening when the deities will return to the temples. On the other hand, Sambalpur police put in place adequate security arrangements in view of the recent incidents of violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city. At least 46 platoons of OSAP, 11 platoons of home guards, three ASPs, 21 DSPs, 40 inspectors, 197 sub-inspectors and ASIs besides 240 constables have been deployed.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, “Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that the festival is observed peacefully. The security deployment has almost doubled as compared to last year. Blocking and diversions have been put in place at several places to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Vehicle checking is also being conducted.”

