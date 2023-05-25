Home States Odisha

Home guard among two killed in mishap on National Highway-57 in Odisha

The deceased were identified as Jagannath Meher, a home guard posted in Baunsuni police station, and driver Prashant Rana.

Published: 25th May 2023 12:48 PM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Two persons including a home guard died and two others sustained grievous injuries in an accident on National Highway-57 near Kamalpur Chowk within Boudh police limits in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The deceased were identified as Jagannath Meher, a home guard posted in Baunsuni police station, and driver Prashant Rana. The mishap took place at around 5 am. Sources said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Baunsuni police station Nagraj Pradhan along with two home guards Sushant Sahu and Jagannath had gone to Cuttack for an investigation of a case.

They were returning to Baunsuni in a private car when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Kamalpur Chowk. While the four passengers including Prashant sustained critical injuries, the truck driver and helper fled soon after the accident. Receiving information, Baunsuni IIC Arun Kumar Singh and OIC of Janhapalank outpost Kumud Chandra Bhoi along with a police team reached the spot.

The injured were rushed to Boudh Hospital. However, the doctors declared Jagannath and Prashant brought dead. ASI Nagraj and the other home guard were admitted to the hospital for necessary treatment.
Police registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. Both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and further investigation is underway.
 

