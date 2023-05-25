Man dies after being run over by MP’s car in Odisha

By Express News Service

PATNAGARH: A 32-year-old man died after being mowed down by the car of Rajya Sabha Member Niranjan Bishi near Tamia Chowk within Patnagarh police limits in Balangir on Wednesday. The BJD MP was reportedly not inside the vehicle when the mishap took place.

The deceased was identified as Tankadhar Biswal of Indapur village within Laramba police limits. Sources said at around 11.30 am, Tankadhar had parked his scooter by the roadside near Tamia Chowk and was talking on his mobile phone when the MP’s vehicle hit him and dragged him for a few hundred metres on the road.

Bystanders rushed a critically-injured Tankadhar to Patnagarh Hospital in an ambulance but the doctors declared him brought dead. Patnagarh IIC Anta Pradhan said the deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. The car driver has been detained and further investigation is underway.

MP Bishi said he was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. “My driver dropped me home and was returning to his village when the accident took place.”



