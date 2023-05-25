Home States Odisha

Man dies after being run over by MP’s car in Odisha

The deceased was identified as Tankadhar Biswal of Indapur village within Laramba police limits.

Published: 25th May 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATNAGARH:  A 32-year-old man died after being mowed down by the car of Rajya Sabha Member Niranjan Bishi near Tamia Chowk within Patnagarh police limits in Balangir on Wednesday. The BJD MP was reportedly not inside the vehicle when the mishap took place.

The deceased was identified as Tankadhar Biswal of Indapur village within Laramba police limits. Sources said at around 11.30 am, Tankadhar had parked his scooter by the roadside near Tamia Chowk and was talking on his mobile phone when the MP’s vehicle hit him and dragged him for a few hundred metres on the road.

Bystanders rushed a critically-injured Tankadhar to Patnagarh Hospital in an ambulance but the doctors declared him brought dead.  Patnagarh IIC Anta Pradhan said the deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. The car driver has been detained and further investigation is underway.

MP Bishi said he was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. “My driver dropped me home and was returning to his village when the accident took place.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Bishi Tamia Chowk Patnagarh Hospital
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp