Man kills wife for Rs 400 in Odisha, held

Though the accused Bapuni Munda (21) hushed up the matter saying it was a natural death, locals suspected foul play and informed police.

Published: 25th May 2023 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  One person was arrested by Biridi police on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife Sarala Singh (19) in Hajipur Sankhari Sahi on the Bilukhai river bed over her refusal to pay Rs 400 to repair a mobile phone. Though the accused Bapuni Munda (21) hushed up the matter saying it was a natural death, locals suspected foul play and informed the police.

Some labourers of a tribal community from Balibandh Marsua under Keonjhar district were engaged in making bricks and had settled in a brick kiln on the Biluakhai River bed. On Tuesday, when Bapuni Munda (21) demanded Rs 400 from his wife reportedly to repair his mobile phone, Sarala refused to pay. Aggrieved, Munda attacked her with a stick after which she lost consciousness and in a few moments died, police said. 

However, on being informed by the locals, IIC of Biridi police station Niranjan Mallick with the help of local magistrate-cum-tehsildar Sahdev Sahoo rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry into the death of the woman. On interrogation, Munda confessed to having hit his wife leading to her death over a money matter, police said, adding he was arrested and forwarded to court. 
 

