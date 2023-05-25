Home States Odisha

Maoist dump unearthed after exchange of fire in Odisha's Budhanai Reserve forest

The exchange of fire continued for over half an hour. In the melee,  the Maoists fled, said IG (SR) Satyabrata Bhoi.. 

Published: 25th May 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:33 PM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI:  The Special Operations Group (SOG) jawans busted a Maoist camp after a fierce exchange of fire with Maoists in the Budhanai reserve forest under Tumudibandh police limits in Kandhamal district on Wednesday. However, the ultras fled taking advantage of the dense forests.

Based on reliable input about the presence of Maoists in the area, SOG personnel carried out a combing operation early in the morning in the reserve forests near Sindhipongal village.

Seeing the personnel, the Maoists reportedly started firing to which the SOG team retaliated. The exchange of fire continued for over half an hour. In the melee,  the Maoists fled, said IG (SR) Satyabrata Bhoi.

Subsequently, during a search operation in the area, an arms dump was detected while blood stains indicated that some of the rebels were injured in the exchange of fire

. A 303 rifle, two other rifles, IEDs, electric wires, pregnancy kits and other articles were recovered from the spot, Bhoi said, adding, no one from the forces was injured.

Additional forces of SOG and district police have been rushed to the spot to carry out the combing operation, Bhoi further stated.

A few days back, DGP, Odisha with other officials visited southern Odisha districts including Kandhamal and discussed on checking Maoist activities.

