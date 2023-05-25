Home States Odisha

Miscreants stabbed youth to death, injured another in Odisha

The incident took place at around 3.30 am, just 200 metre away from Balangir Town police station.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A youth died and another sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by a group of miscreants on the main road near Narasingha temple in Balangir town in the wee hours on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saroj Panigrahi of Getsarobarpada and the injured is Prem Sahu (25) of Barapalipada. The incident took place at around 3.30 am, just 200 metres away from Balangir Town police station.

Sources said Saroj and Prem were waiting near Narasingha temple to go home after attending cultural programmes during Sital Sasthi Yatra when a group of youths arrived at the spot and started to hurl expletives at them. The duo resisted and a heated argument broke out between them.

During the squabble, one of the miscreants stabbed Saroj in the chest. Prem tried to come to the rescue of his friend but he too was stabbed. Soon after, the miscreants fled the scene. On being informed by passersby, police reached the spot and rushed the injured duo to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital. 

However, Saroj succumbed to his injuries. Prem was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. 
While family members of Saroj demanded strong action against the culprits, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Balangir Tofan Bag said the crime has been recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the area.
“A case was registered in this connection and police have formed a special team to nab the miscreants involved in the incident. Raids are being conducted and the culprits will be arrested soon,” the SDPO added.

