‘Mo Bus’ to connect block HQs with panchayats in Odisha

Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government will soon introduce ‘Mo Bus’ services in rural areas to connect the block headquarters with panchayats under the location-accessible multimodal initiative (LAccMI).
Transport minister Tukuni Sahu said Mo Buses, now being operated by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in some selected cities will be rolled out in all districts in phases to ensure intra-block and intra-district connectivity. 

“The service will be initially introduced in the remote regions having no or less public transport connectivity and gradually be extended to all regions. The state government has already made budgetary provisions for the new initiative,” she informed.

In the first phase, the Mo Bus service will be made available in six districts - Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Gajapati. Later, it will be extended to other districts.
Principal secretary of the department Usha Padhee said the LAccMI scheme will be a game changer as it will cover all blocks and gram panchayats. The scheme will provide assured and affordable services across the state.

“Request for Proposal (RFP) has already been issued and the first pre-bid meeting has been conducted. Since such a scheme is being introduced in rural areas for the first time, it will take time to finalise things. Once the operators are selected through bidding, the service will be launched in the next four to five months,” Padhee told.

LAccMI was one of the 20 new initiatives with a cumulative outlay of `7,202 crore announced by the state government in the 2023-24 budget. A provision of `100 crore has been made for the initiative. 

