New Parliament building inauguration: BJD to be part of ‘momentous occasion’

Published: 25th May 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Amid a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by 19 opposition political parties, the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday announced it will be part of the ‘momentous occasion.’
The party also refused to drag the office of the President of India to any controversy over the issue.

Referring to the demand of opposition parties that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJD said constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. 

“Such issues can always be debated later in the August house. Hence, BJD will be part of the momentous occasion,” said BJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra. 

Patra said the President of India is the head of the Indian state and the Parliament represents 1.4 billion people of the country.  “Both the institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the Constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded,” he added.

