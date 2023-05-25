Home States Odisha

OCCL vision for state’s development

Addressing the 61st Foundation Day of OCCL, she said the institution is carrying out various construction works of different departments, including Water Resources.

Published: 25th May 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Anu Garg

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary of the Water Resources department Anu Garg (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner and additional chief secretary of the Water Resources department Anu Garg on Wednesday said Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) is preparing a vision document for the development of Odisha by 2036, the 100th year of the state’s formation and 100th year celebration of the country’s Independence in 2047.

Addressing the 61st Foundation Day of OCCL, she said the institution is carrying out various construction works for different departments, including Water Resources. It has contributed significantly in completing a number of projects on time and becoming a part of the transformational movement of the state. The vision document being prepared will focus on the journey of developed Odisha, she said.

Managing director of OCCL Bibhuti Bhushan Dash highlighted various important construction activities carried out during the 61-year journey of the corporation. The outstanding works, including Balimela powerhouse, Upper Kolab powerhouse and tunnel, Indravati penstocks, Indravati canals, Hati barrage, Mahanadi barrage, HAL township at Sunabeda, Rengali canal systems, Rengali dam and powerhouse are testimony to it, he said.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu inaugurated the programme. Former engineer-in-chief and ex-OCCL chairman Dibakar Mishra was felicitated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anu Garg Tukuni Sahu
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp