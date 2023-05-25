OCCL vision for state’s development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner and additional chief secretary of the Water Resources department Anu Garg on Wednesday said Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) is preparing a vision document for the development of Odisha by 2036, the 100th year of the state’s formation and 100th year celebration of the country’s Independence in 2047.

Addressing the 61st Foundation Day of OCCL, she said the institution is carrying out various construction works for different departments, including Water Resources. It has contributed significantly in completing a number of projects on time and becoming a part of the transformational movement of the state. The vision document being prepared will focus on the journey of developed Odisha, she said.

Managing director of OCCL Bibhuti Bhushan Dash highlighted various important construction activities carried out during the 61-year journey of the corporation. The outstanding works, including Balimela powerhouse, Upper Kolab powerhouse and tunnel, Indravati penstocks, Indravati canals, Hati barrage, Mahanadi barrage, HAL township at Sunabeda, Rengali canal systems, Rengali dam and powerhouse are testimony to it, he said.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu inaugurated the programme. Former engineer-in-chief and ex-OCCL chairman Dibakar Mishra was felicitated.

