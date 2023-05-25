Orissa High Court quashes single judge orders on promotion of state govt employees

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed orders in over 45 cases in which a single judge had directed the state government to promote government servants against whom departmental and criminal proceedings were pending.

The state government had filed writ appeals challenging the orders of the single judge in the cases as criminal cases against the government servants are still pending before the court of the special judge (Vigilance) at various stages. In some cases, the chargesheet is yet to be filed and in others may or may not have been framed. Similarly, in certain cases, the trial is in progress.

As the writ appeals involved the same issue, the court passed a common order recently allowing the writ appeals. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said the General Administration department had issued office memorandums (OMs) from time to time since 1994, but none of them envisaged or permitted promotion to a government servant either on regular or ad hoc basis during the pendency of a criminal case involving him/her.

“In the light of these orders of the government, it is not possible for this court to sustain the impugned orders of the single judge in the present cases directing the state government to grant regular promotion to the appellants (government servants) even with the caveat that such promotion would be subject to the outcome of the criminal case against such government servant,” the division bench ruled in its May 11 order, a copy of which was available on Tuesday.

“The said impugned orders of the single judge are accordingly hereby set aside. It will of course be open to the respondents (government servants) to request the criminal courts concerned to expedite the proceedings and bring the trials to an early conclusion”, the bench said.

