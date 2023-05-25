Three arrested for Bargarh quadruple murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of four members of a family, whose bodies were recovered from their house in Jhikjhiki village under Bhatli police limits in the district on Tuesday.

While the prime accused Siba Bag (58) was detained for questioning on Tuesday, he along with his son Nakula Bag (27) and wife Parbati Bag (50) were arrested on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Siba and Nakula allegedly killed Gurudeb Bag (35), his wife Sibagri Bag (30), son Chudamani Bag (15) and daughter Srabani Bag (10) over a land dispute.

Police said, while the deceased Gurudeb was Siba’s nephew, there was a long-standing dispute between both their families over a homestead land. On May 22, Siba called a meeting of the villagers to settle the dispute. However, during the meeting, an altercation broke out between Siba and Gurudeb which led to a physical tussle. Subsequently, Gurudeb called two labourers and destroyed a brick wall on the disputed land, further aggravating the matter and went away from the spot.

Enraged, Siba wielded a bamboo stick while Nakula armed himself with a crowbar and they went to Gurudeb’s house. Finding Sibagri on the veranda, they first killed her on the spot. Later, they killed the daughter and when Chudamani arrived, the accused eliminated him too, police informed. The accused waited for Gurudeb who had gone out. As soon as he reached home, the accused killed him and dumped all four bodies in a room, added police.

Parbati Bag allegedly assisted the accused duo in the crime. Siba, who had disclosed the fact to ward member Udhaba Bhoi, later confessed before the police during interrogation and was arrested.

