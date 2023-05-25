Wife blames range officers for forest guard’s death in Odisha        

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two days after the death of forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena in STR North Wildlife range, in the line of duty, his wife Lipina Swain has alleged that range officers of STR South and North Wildlife Division are responsible for her husband’s death.

Speaking to TNIE, Lipina said, on the fateful day, when Jena along with the two protection assistants had already caught the poachers, he was consistently trying to reach both the range officers to send additional manpower as the miscreants were armed. “He was frantically calling the officials but they did not respond. I could hear his frustration as he was also talking to me on another phone,” alleged Lipina.

Jena got the network only when he moved a little away from poachers while the two protection assistants were guarding the poachers, she added. “When all of a sudden he stopped speaking to me, I knew something went wrong,” said an inconsolable Lipina.

She has also alleged that it is often the forest guards and protection assistants who become the victims as range officers never visit the field. “I am surprised as to how the poachers only targeted my husband while the two PAs were safe,” she said.

Lipina who also serves the forest department as a guard said she got to know the information about Jena’s death and informed the department officials. “But they feigned ignorance and were not making any effort to find out the details despite my request,” alleged she demanding pension to her parents-in-law, martyr status to Jena by the state government and fulfilment of education needs of her daughter.

The Forest Guards Association has demanded from the State Government to provide Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry into the incident began on Wednesday, informed regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF)-cum-field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni. Deputy director of STR south Samrat Gowda is leading the investigation and has rushed to the spot, he further stated.

‘Cleanse Similipal’ drive to be launched

In a bid to check the illegal entry of armed poachers and guns for the killing of wild animals inside the STR and to probe the killing of a forest guard by armed poachers, a ‘Cleanse Similipal’ drive will be launched that will flush out locally made weapons in illegal possession of forest dwellers.

For this purpose, the district police and forest department have constituted two teams. Though the focus is to apprehend the accused, the two teams will monitor the eastern side of Similipal as dwellers in this part reportedly possess illegal arms and weapons.

“While one team is being led by Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gongi, the second team will function under additional SP Suresh Chandra Patra and DSP to seize illegal weapons in possession of people,” said Balasore SP Sagarika Nath on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, Nath said two persons were detained and five others involved in the incident have been identified. The entry points of the STR have been sealed, she said adding, two muzzle-loaded single barrel guns along with ammunition have been seized from two persons from Deogaon Sahi and Baribeda.

