2023-24 Plus II admissions to start from May 29 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Admissions for Plus II streams in higher secondary schools (HSSs) for the 2023-24 academic session will start on May 29. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) issued a notification for the commencement of admissions in the schools under CHSE. The admissions will start at least a month and a half earlier than the previous year.

Officials said this will help in early commencement of the new academic year. While the classes of Plus II first-year (Class XI) students for 2022-23 academic had started on September 22, this year it is expected to begin on July 29.

As per the schedule, the common application form (CAF) for online admission into Class XI will be available on SAMS portal from May 29 onwards. The last date for submission of CAF will be June 20.

The first merit list will be published on June 28 and admission of students to HSSs in the first selection will take place between June 29 and July 5. The second merit list will be published on July 13 and enrollment in the second selection will take place between July 14 and 17. The choice locking for spot admission will be done on July 19.

DHSE officials said the spot selection list will be published on July 26. After completion of the spot admission, the new academic session will commence across all HSSs in the State from July 29.

Notably, the DHSE this year has replaced the earlier practice of physical mode of registration for spot admission to online mode citing that this will make admission at the college level more transparent and prevent any kind of manipulation.

This apart, the DHSE this year is also planning to facilitate students to enrol in a higher secondary school other than the three they had chosen during the form fill-up. Officials said the application fee for the general category is Rs 200 and ST and SC categories Rs 100. The CAF fee will have to be paid online. Besides, applicants would require to register themselves on the SAMS portal for form fill-up. They have also been advised to read the common prospectus carefully before filling up the form.

BHUBANESWAR: Admissions for Plus II streams in higher secondary schools (HSSs) for the 2023-24 academic session will start on May 29. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) issued a notification for the commencement of admissions in the schools under CHSE. The admissions will start at least a month and a half earlier than the previous year. Officials said this will help in early commencement of the new academic year. While the classes of Plus II first-year (Class XI) students for 2022-23 academic had started on September 22, this year it is expected to begin on July 29. As per the schedule, the common application form (CAF) for online admission into Class XI will be available on SAMS portal from May 29 onwards. The last date for submission of CAF will be June 20. The first merit list will be published on June 28 and admission of students to HSSs in the first selection will take place between June 29 and July 5. The second merit list will be published on July 13 and enrollment in the second selection will take place between July 14 and 17. The choice locking for spot admission will be done on July 19.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DHSE officials said the spot selection list will be published on July 26. After completion of the spot admission, the new academic session will commence across all HSSs in the State from July 29. Notably, the DHSE this year has replaced the earlier practice of physical mode of registration for spot admission to online mode citing that this will make admission at the college level more transparent and prevent any kind of manipulation. This apart, the DHSE this year is also planning to facilitate students to enrol in a higher secondary school other than the three they had chosen during the form fill-up. Officials said the application fee for the general category is Rs 200 and ST and SC categories Rs 100. The CAF fee will have to be paid online. Besides, applicants would require to register themselves on the SAMS portal for form fill-up. They have also been advised to read the common prospectus carefully before filling up the form.