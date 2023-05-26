Home States Odisha

60 kg mud crabs seized from bus in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Around 60 kg live mud crabs packed in two sacks were recovered from a bus bound for Kolkata, at Madanpur village near Bhitarkanika national park of Kendrapara district on Wednesday evening.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika national park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the crabs were later released into the water bodies on the national park’s premises. “Forest guards have been deployed in the park and its nearby areas to stop the illegal trade since local businessmen have begun supplying these crustaceans to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and other places,” he added.

Crab catchers and suppliers are responsible for the alarming depletion of mud crab species found in these protected areas. Since they are also a source of food for saltwater crocodiles, trading them could lead to the depletion of food for the reptiles. Besides, such acts also jeopardise the livelihood of legitimate crab catchers, Yadav informed.

“Anyone found violating the law by catching stocking, trading or shipping crabs will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act 1972,” he said further urging people to inform the forest officials in case they come to know about this illegal trade. 

