AHPGIC stray dog menace: NHRC summons govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued summons to the Odisha government, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and administration of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in connection with the rise in stray dog bite incidents at the hospital premises.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report published in The New Indian Express on May 22 in which it was mentioned stray dogs are moving freely inside AHPGIC at Cuttack and biting patients, the apex human rights panel has sought a detailed report on the matter within six weeks.

File photo of a stray dog at the

waiting room of AHPGIC | Express

“The reports should include steps taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to deal with the stray dog menace inside AHPGIC and ensure the safety of patients as well as their attendants on the hospital premises,” the commission ordered. As many as five patients were bitten by stray dogs on the hospital premises during last week delaying vital procedures like chemotherapy and radiation critical for cancer treatment.

The commission observed the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of patients. Apparently, the hospital management has not been following the charter of patients’ rights issued by the NHRC, which is not acceptable in a rule-based society, it pointed out.

The NHRC charter provides for the right to safety and quality care as per standards that include a proper environment on the hospital premises having requisite cleanliness, infection control measures, and safe drinking water as per BIS/FSSAI standards besides sanitation facilities.

“Patients have a right to be attended to, treated and cared for with due skill in a professional manner in complete consonance with the principles of medical ethics,” the commission stated in its order.

The 281-bed premier government cancer hospital witnesses a footfall of 700 to 1,000 patients daily and remains overcrowded with several patients waiting under the rest shed, verandah and open sky.

Citing cases of two cancer patients, who suffered dog bites on the hospital premises and delay in their treatment, TNIE highlighted how stray dogs roam freely in the hospital wards, bite the patients and their attendants and even snatch food from them.

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued summons to the Odisha government, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and administration of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) in connection with the rise in stray dog bite incidents at the hospital premises. Taking suo motu cognizance of a report published in The New Indian Express on May 22 in which it was mentioned stray dogs are moving freely inside AHPGIC at Cuttack and biting patients, the apex human rights panel has sought a detailed report on the matter within six weeks. File photo of a stray dog at the waiting room of AHPGIC | Express“The reports should include steps taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to deal with the stray dog menace inside AHPGIC and ensure the safety of patients as well as their attendants on the hospital premises,” the commission ordered. As many as five patients were bitten by stray dogs on the hospital premises during last week delaying vital procedures like chemotherapy and radiation critical for cancer treatment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The commission observed the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of patients. Apparently, the hospital management has not been following the charter of patients’ rights issued by the NHRC, which is not acceptable in a rule-based society, it pointed out. The NHRC charter provides for the right to safety and quality care as per standards that include a proper environment on the hospital premises having requisite cleanliness, infection control measures, and safe drinking water as per BIS/FSSAI standards besides sanitation facilities. “Patients have a right to be attended to, treated and cared for with due skill in a professional manner in complete consonance with the principles of medical ethics,” the commission stated in its order. The 281-bed premier government cancer hospital witnesses a footfall of 700 to 1,000 patients daily and remains overcrowded with several patients waiting under the rest shed, verandah and open sky. Citing cases of two cancer patients, who suffered dog bites on the hospital premises and delay in their treatment, TNIE highlighted how stray dogs roam freely in the hospital wards, bite the patients and their attendants and even snatch food from them.