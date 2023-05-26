CM Naveen Patnaik likely to attend Parliament opening

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 amidst a boycott of the event by 19 Opposition political parties including the Congress.

Official sources said the chief minister is scheduled to attend the Niti Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on May 27. He will in all possibility attend the inauguration of the Parliament building the next day.

Senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the chief minister’s participation. “Not any particular political party, but all had fought for India’s independence. Those who believe in democracy should be part of the inauguration. It is a good decision by BJD,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress came down heavily on the BJD with its legislature party leader Narasingh Mishra stating it was nothing new as the party always toed the line of the prime minister on every important issue.

Mishra said it is more disturbing that the chief minister had described President Droupadi Murmu as his sister and daughter of the soil but has now joined the BJP in insulting her by deciding to attend the inauguration ceremony. The decision proves the chief minister will always abide by what Modi desires, he said.

However, the BJD rejected Congress’ allegation and criticised the party for indulging in politics over a non-issue. Senior BJD leader and MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy also raised questions on Congress’ role during the Presidential election.

