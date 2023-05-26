Free 1 GB data for students, wi-fi on campuses in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four years after promising to provide free internet to all students in its 2019 election manifesto, the state government has finally decided to fulfil it in the ensuing academic session. With the aim of enhancing the quality of education at higher education institutions, free Wi-Fi will be available at all colleges, universities and technical institutions across Odisha from the academic session 2023-24. Every student will also get 1 GB of data for free every day, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said on Thursday.

“All the state public universities have been made wi-fi enabled. The Electronics and Information Technology department has been moved for providing free 1 GB data to every student from the 2023-24 academic session,” he told media persons after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed achievements of the Higher Education department during the last four years and the fulfilment of the assurances given in the election manifesto of 2019. In its manifesto, the BJD government had promised that all technical institutes, colleges and universities will be provided free Wi-Fi and all students upon joining college will be given 1GB of internet free.

The only promise that remains unfulfilled so far is the provision of education loans at 0 per cent interest. The state government is currently providing interest subvention with 1 per cent interest per annum towards education loans.

The minister said that in the last four years, the gross enrollment ratio of higher education has increased from 11 to 21 and per-student expenditure per annum has risen from Rs 15,000 to Rs 49,000. More girls (3.84 lakh) are also in higher education now compared to 2000 when their number was just 1.69 lakh.

“Our focus now is on a startup policy for students. We have been taking various steps to improve research and patent registrations in universities. To help students in using their research for innovating products/services that are for human good, we are coming up with a startup policy for them,” Pujari said.

