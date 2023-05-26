New dashboard to monitor key sectors soon: P&C Minister Rajendra Dholakia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Planning and Convergence Minister Rajendra Dholakia on Thursday said a dynamic dashboard is being developed for real-time monitoring of critical sectors like education, health, nutrition and livelihood in 314 blocks of the state

Briefing media persons on the achievements of the Planning and Convergence department after a review by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the minister said such a system once put in place will ensure holistic and equitable development across the state. Stressing the importance of data collection, he said, “At the quantifiable core of measuring progress lies data. To enhance the state’s abilities in using data to make targeted interventions, the government is partnering with World Bank in strengthening its statistical system.”

Dholakia said the World Bank has committed around 30 million USD to support the state in enhancing its data quality. On the transformation of the 10 aspirational districts, the minister said all the ‘Behind-the-curve’ districts have won financial rewards of Rs 104 crores, which in turn have been used by them in funding initiatives across sectors like health, education and livelihood. The 10 districts have now grown on various economic developmental parameters due to the convergence of government programmes and schemes.

The minister further said the state government has been able to bring a sustainable social and infrastructural development of mineral-rich regions through proper utilisation of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund and the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) fund in crucial sectors benefitting people in areas affected by mining related operations. As of 2022-23, Rs 12,792 crore has been utilised from DMF for providing drinking water, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities, irrigation and development of infrastructure.

