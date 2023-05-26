Nor’wester hits power supply, mercury dips in 11 districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thunderstorms hit 11 coastal and central Odisha districts under the influence of a Nor’wester, causing rain and minor damage to public property, on Thursday. The power outage was reported across many areas. The rains and gusty wind though came as a blessing in disguise as it brought down day temperature sharply, bringing much-needed relief to the region which was reeling under sweltering conditions with mercury soaring past 40 degrees C before the storm swept across the districts.

While Dhenkanal received 47 mm, Khurda received 28 mm of rainfall on the day. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 14.5 mm and 15.4 mm respectively. Intense lightning activity was also reported during the day. The rainfall activity commenced in the afternoon and left many areas in the capital waterlogged. Bomikhal flyover witnessed waterlogging due to the thunderstorm which lasted for over an hour. Puri received 10.2 mm of rainfall.

Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said disruption to the power supply and uprooting of trees due to the Nor’wester were reported from different districts of the state. “However, the situation is normal,” he said.

Sahu directed district officials to coordinate with power distribution companies to ensure power supply is restored immediately. He also instructed fire services personnel to remove uprooted and broken trees from roads for unhindered movement of vehicles.

District officials have been directed to cover the damaged kutcha houses with polythene sheets.“I have asked the Collectors to submit reports regarding damage to houses, deaths or injuries, if any, due to thunderstorm and lightning,” he told The New Indian Express.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 km to 50 km per hour in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda districts on the day.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said many districts experiencing sweltering heat may witness a dip in mercury level in the next 24 hours due to thundershower activity. It forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in nine districts on Friday.

