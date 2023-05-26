Not necessary to arm staff during patrolling: Chief Wildlife Warden

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW)SK Popli and senior forest officials met the family of forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena who was gunned down by poachers in Similipal North Division on Monday.

Popli along with STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni met Bimal’s father Birendranath at Bhugudakota to express their condolences. The officials spent 20 minutes at Bimal’s house.

Popli said Bimal’s death is a great loss to the Forest department. “The department is obliged to Bimal. He was a dedicated staff and served the department responsibly,” he said. The PCCF said he listened to the grievances of the guard’s family. “I brought the matter to the notice of the DGP after getting to know of it at around 7 pm on Monday. Police and forest staff arrested two persons and sealed entry points of Similipal,” he said.

Popli said the Forest department will augment its strength with more personnel and better arms for the protection of STR. The police are coordinating with the department and being supported by a platoon of the armed police reserve.

The PCCF denied rumours of the presence of armed poachers from West Bengal and other states at STR. “The five armed poachers identified by the district police belong to Mayurbhanj,” he said adding, the arms seized from them are country made.

“It is not necessary for the staff to use weapons while patrolling. APR personnel are used only during a major crackdown. Since there is a possibility that poachers may snatch weapons from the forest staff during patrolling, the latter has not been armed. The staff are given weapons during a mass patrolling or road,” Popli said, adding the department will provide all support to the family of the deceased forest guard as per government norms.

On Wednesday, the department transferred Lipina Swain, wife of Bimal and a forest guard herself, from Balidiha beat under Pithabata North wildlife range to STR office, Baripada. Meanwhile, Birendranath said he asked the PCCF for `1 crore compensation along with support for education for his six-year-old granddaughter and pension.

