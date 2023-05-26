Home States Odisha

Odisha: Accused intimidated family to withdraw molestation case

A day after the chilling incident, it has come to the fore that the accused continued to intimidate family members for reporting the molestation of Sushant’s niece.

Published: 26th May 2023

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Could timely police action in the minor molestation case have avoided Wednesday’s gruesome murder of Sushant Nayak?

A day after the chilling incident, it has come to the fore that the accused continued to intimidate family members for reporting the molestation of Sushant’s niece. However, the family members did not buckle under the pressure. While Vishal Nayak, accused in the molestation, continued to give police a slip, preliminary investigation revealed he was present at the crime scene when Sushant was hacked to death.

The 34-year-old was murdered near his house in GED Basti in Unit-I area by a group of four to five miscreants reportedly in retaliation over a police complaint lodged by his family last month against Vishal for allegedly molesting his niece. The girl is about 13 years of age and her mother Radha Nayak had lodged a molestation complaint at Capital police station on April 25. The police registered a case but could not trace Vishal.

“Vishal’s uncle Sujit Nayak and his other relatives had earlier warned the Radha and her husband Sukant of dire consequences if they did not withdraw the molestation complaint,” said a relative of the deceased.
The couple works as sweepers with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“The girl’s mother had also informed police about the threat to their lives but the latter did not take any action. We are now constantly living in fear as the accused are still absconding,” he said. Meanwhile, police have been deployed near Sushant’s house to avoid any further untoward incidents.

“It seems to be a pre-planned murder. After the crime, even the women members of the accused’s families are absconding. We are yet to trace their location as they have switched off their mobile phones,” said an officer of Capital Police station. Sushant was working as a housekeeping staff at Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES) in Aiginia here and had no enmity with anyone.

Crime Capital

The data relating to murders and other major crimes indicate a grim picture of the law and order situation in the capital city. Around 21 murder cases were reported under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) between January and April this year. Around 704 theft cases, 178 robberies, 140 burglaries, 34 rapes and 10 dacoities have also been registered in the city in the last four months.

