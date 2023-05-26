Home States Odisha

Odisha Farmer gets electrocuted, locals block road

Sixty-year-old Kanduri Rout, a resident of Barei Pipal within Paradip Lock police limits, was ploughing his paddy field when he got electrocuted after an overhead live supply line fell on him.

Published: 26th May 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of a farmer after he came in contact with a live wire prompted hundreds of villagers to block the Cuttack-Paradip state highway alleging the incident took place due to negligence on the part of TPCODL, here on Thursday. 

Sixty-year-old Kanduri Rout, a resident of Barei Pipal within Paradip Lock police limits, was ploughing his paddy field when he got electrocuted after an overhead live supply line fell on him. By the time locals reached the spot upon hearing his screams, it was too late. They alleged that the live wire had weakened for quite some but TPCODL made no efforts to repair it. Besides, no steps were being taken to replace the damaged poles in the nearby areas, they claimed. 

The protestors demanded that the company paid compensation and provided a job to the deceased Rout’s kin. Bhutmundai sarpanch Rohit Jena said, the matter was taken up several times in the past but to no avail. “We demand compensation and a job for the deceased’s kin besides replacement of old wires and poles for the safety of the people,” he said.

The stir was called off in the evening after ASP Nimain Charan Sethy, Paradip Lock IIC Bhabgrahi Rout and Kujang tehsildar Pritiparana Mishra reached the spot and assured the villagers of providing a job to the deceased’s son, Rs 20,000 towards funeral expenses and compensation as per company norms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer death Paradip Cuttack electrocuted
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp