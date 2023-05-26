Odisha Farmer gets electrocuted, locals block road

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of a farmer after he came in contact with a live wire prompted hundreds of villagers to block the Cuttack-Paradip state highway alleging the incident took place due to negligence on the part of TPCODL, here on Thursday.

Sixty-year-old Kanduri Rout, a resident of Barei Pipal within Paradip Lock police limits, was ploughing his paddy field when he got electrocuted after an overhead live supply line fell on him. By the time locals reached the spot upon hearing his screams, it was too late. They alleged that the live wire had weakened for quite some but TPCODL made no efforts to repair it. Besides, no steps were being taken to replace the damaged poles in the nearby areas, they claimed.

The protestors demanded that the company paid compensation and provided a job to the deceased Rout’s kin. Bhutmundai sarpanch Rohit Jena said, the matter was taken up several times in the past but to no avail. “We demand compensation and a job for the deceased’s kin besides replacement of old wires and poles for the safety of the people,” he said.

The stir was called off in the evening after ASP Nimain Charan Sethy, Paradip Lock IIC Bhabgrahi Rout and Kujang tehsildar Pritiparana Mishra reached the spot and assured the villagers of providing a job to the deceased’s son, Rs 20,000 towards funeral expenses and compensation as per company norms.

PARADIP: The death of a farmer after he came in contact with a live wire prompted hundreds of villagers to block the Cuttack-Paradip state highway alleging the incident took place due to negligence on the part of TPCODL, here on Thursday. Sixty-year-old Kanduri Rout, a resident of Barei Pipal within Paradip Lock police limits, was ploughing his paddy field when he got electrocuted after an overhead live supply line fell on him. By the time locals reached the spot upon hearing his screams, it was too late. They alleged that the live wire had weakened for quite some but TPCODL made no efforts to repair it. Besides, no steps were being taken to replace the damaged poles in the nearby areas, they claimed. The protestors demanded that the company paid compensation and provided a job to the deceased Rout’s kin. Bhutmundai sarpanch Rohit Jena said, the matter was taken up several times in the past but to no avail. “We demand compensation and a job for the deceased’s kin besides replacement of old wires and poles for the safety of the people,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The stir was called off in the evening after ASP Nimain Charan Sethy, Paradip Lock IIC Bhabgrahi Rout and Kujang tehsildar Pritiparana Mishra reached the spot and assured the villagers of providing a job to the deceased’s son, Rs 20,000 towards funeral expenses and compensation as per company norms.