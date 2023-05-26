Odisha government’s cadaver transplant programme under scanner

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-hyped cadaver kidney transplantation at Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital, the state’s premier government hospital which is being transformed into a ‘world-class AIIMS+ healthcare institution’, has come under serious scrutiny over gross medical negligence and unethical practices that have allegedly led to life risk of a recipient.

The surgeons at the hospital had to remove a cadaver kidney transplant in a patient with renal failure after it was discovered that the organ was already impaired and stopped functioning after the transplant.

Sources said two patients - a 36-year-old man from Jharsuguda and a 48-year-old man of Cuttack - had received cadaver kidneys harvested from a 57-year-old brain-dead woman from Cuttack on March 29. She was reportedly suffering from hypertension and under medication for the last two/three years. She had suffered a brain stroke and succumbed while undergoing treatment.

By the time the kidneys were harvested from the patient, the creatinine level was reportedly more than 2 mg/dl and impairment in the organs had already started. While a corporate hospital refused to conduct transplantation with one of the kidneys, the SCB authorities agreed to go ahead, sources said. The condition of the recipient from Jharsuguda deteriorated and creatinine level zoomed past 8 mg/dl after the stent placed to support the cadaver organ was removed on May 12. The surgeons had to remove the kidney three days later as there was no other option left.

Sources said, the patient who is now under dialysis again was subjected to hardship due to the alleged negligence on the part of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and SCB authorities as they had rushed for transplantation despite knowing the diseased condition of the cadaver organs. Since impairment had already started in the cadaver kidneys before transplantation, experts have flagged unethical practices by SOTTO and authorities of the premier hospital, who put the lives of patients at risk by violating the prevailing guidelines.

As per the guidelines for kidney transplantation - deceased donor criteria prescribed by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) which are binding in all states, severe hypertension is one of the contraindications for cadaveric transplantation. This was allegedly not taken into account by the decision-making transplant team.

While in-charge superintendent SCB MCH Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra feigned ignorance about the kidney removal, SOTTO nodal officer Dr UK Satapathy passed the buck saying patient management is the duty of the hospital where transplantation was done.

Head of Urology department of SCB MCH Dr Samir Swain said there were no issues with the harvested kidneys and the organ in one patient was removed as it developed renal vein thrombosis.“Creatinine level of two mg/dl is not a contraindication and removal of the kidney in case of complications is not a rare phenomenon. There have been a few such instances in the past. The patient is on the top of the priority list for the next cadaveric transplantation. The condition of the second patient is alright,” he added.

