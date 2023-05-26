Odisha: Man beheads wife, arrested

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a ghastly incident, a man allegedly beheaded his wife with an axe at Sara village in Khandwa panchayat within Kashinagar police limits of Gajapati district on Thursday.

Police said the accused Chandra Sekhar Karji (38) and his wife Urmila Karji (30) went to their cashew orchard located on the outskirts of the village when they had a fight. A few moments later, the couple returned home arguing with each other.

In the heat of the moment, Chandrasekhar lost temper and attacked his wife with an axe and beheaded her. The incident came to light after around two hours, a neighbour saw the severed head of Urmila lying on the veranda of the house and informed the police, said IIC Kashinagar Sushant Kumar Sahu.

Police rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused. The body and severed head were sent for postmortem, the IIC informed, adding, the accused is being interrogated. According to villagers, Urmila was the second wife of Chandra Sekhar, locals said. His first wife had reportedly deserted him unable to tolerate his torture, they alleged.

