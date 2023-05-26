Odisha: Man, elder brother held for murdering wife in 2021

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Police has cracked the two-year-old case of murder of a brick kiln worker and arrested her husband and his elder brother in connection with the incident. Twenty-eight-year-old Pabitra Khuntia and his brother Basant Khuntia had allegedly killed Sonali Behera in 2021 on suspicion of having an extra-marital affair. The duo, reportedly, had also attempted to kill Sonali’s minor son during that time but failed.

Sources said Sonali’s body with the throat slit, was recovered from the mangrove forest at Kandarapatia village within Jamboo Marine police limits of Kendrapara district on June 26, 2021. Her two-year-old son was also found lying beside her with serious head injuries.

During that time, police made efforts to find out Sonali’s whereabouts but to no avail. However recently, on getting information about her identity, police rushed to Sonali’s village in Keonjhar district and began the investigation.

Additional superintendent of police (ASI) Harish Chandra Pandey said during the inspection it came to the fore that Pabitra and his brother killed Sonali suspecting her character. “The duo, on the pretext of taking Sonali and her son to Bhitarkanika national park, took them to the mangrove forest and hacked Sonali to death using two knives out of which one was found near her body. Suspecting that the kid wasn’t his biological child, Pabitra tried killing the minor by dashing his head to a nearby electric pole and fled when the child became unconscious,” he added.

The kid, however, survived and was rescued by the locals with critical injuries. He is currently residing in a government-managed children’s home in Kendrapara, the ASI informed. “Pabitra and his brother confessed to the crime and were charged with murder and attempt to murder and taken into custody for further investigation. The other knife and the motorcycle used in the crime were also seized from their possession,” Pandey added.

