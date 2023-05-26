Naba Kishore Das murder case: ASI Gopal Das committed crime in his senses and in a pre-planned manner, says CB chargesheet 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Krishna Das had pre-planned the murder of then health minister Naba Kishore Das and he was in his senses when he committed the sensational crime on January 29, said the Crime Branch (CB) on Friday.

The agency filed the chargesheet of the gruesome murder in Jharsuguda SDJM court on the day under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) along with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act. CB said during the investigation Gopal Das's mental health condition was found to be stable and normal.

During the investigation, some family members of the accused claimed that Gopal Das was suffering from bipolar disorder long back. To verify the authenticity of the claim, a special medical board was constituted by the director of medical education and training, who conducted their examination and opined that they had not found active psychopathology in Das.

Further from locals and colleagues, it was also ascertained that his mental condition was quite normal and there was no abnormality. Moreover, he was cooperative in the investigation and replied to all the questions asked in a cogent manner, the CB officials said.

"After evaluation of all the evidence-oral, documentary, medico-legal, cyber forensic and ballistic opinion, it became clear that accused Das had developed a personal grudge and anguish against deceased minister Naba Kishore Das. He felt threatened by Das and his supporters and feared for his life. Gradually, he made up his mind to commit his murder. For this he meticulously planned and then executed the crime," the CB said as reported by IANS.

Though the charge sheet was filed, the investigation is kept open in respect of obtaining a few reports and clarification and for complying with some formalities, it said.

Notably, the then police ASI Gopal Das had murdered the then health minister Naba Das using his office revolver. Oppositional parties in the state had alleged conspiracy behind the murder. However, the crime branch probe has not found any conspiracy angle.

(with inputs from IANS)

