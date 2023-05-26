Odisha: Sital Sasthi celebrations under drone watch, sees huge footfall

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As the divine couple Shiva and Parvati embarked on Nagar Parikrama post their marriage, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday visited Sambalpur to join the Sital Sasthi celebrations.

The marriage of Lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati was solemnized late on Wednesday night, following which the newlywed couple set out on a procession through the city on Thursday evening before entering temples on Friday afternoon. This procession known as ‘Nagar Parikrama’, is an integral part of the Sital Sasthi festival. The union minister witnessed the newlywed deities at the marriage mandaps.

Speaking to the media, Pradhan said, “Sambalpur has been celebrating the festival for centuries. It is one such festival when the deities venture out of the temples to bless their devotees. Earlier also I had got an opportunity to seek blessings of the deities during Sital Sasthi, but this time I have come at the invitation of some of my friends. The festival promotes brotherhood and I pray before the lord that the festival is celebrated with joy and gaiety.” The minister visited over 10 mandaps to witness the arati and the & celebrations.

During the day he also visited Samaleswari temple. The city streets bustled with people to witness the Nagar Parikrama. This year, around 10,000 artistes from across the country have been invited by Sital Sasthi yatra organising committees of the city to perform during the homecoming procession of the divine couple. The artistes accompany the divine couple, performing on the road during the carnival.

Many charitable and social organisations made arrangements to provide cold drinking water and food to the devotees, who gathered for the festival.

On the other hand, the district police have also made adequate arrangements for the carnival. At least 46 platoons of police have been deployed across the city for the homecoming procession of the deities besides at least 10 drones have been engaged to oversee and monitor the routes of processions. Mobile patrolling has also been intensified to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival.

During police checking on Wednesday night, as many as 41 persons were detained with sharp cutting weapons like knives, karambit, and caesarean blades in their possessions at different police station areas of the city. Subsequently, after verification 31 persons have been released on bond and the rest 11 were arrested and forwarded to the court.

