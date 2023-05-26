Odisha:Transfer of docs from ESIC model hospital worries patients, kin

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Mass transfer of senior doctors including six specialists from the Rourkela-based Model Hospital of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has created apprehensions in the minds of the patients, particularly insured persons (IPs) and uneasiness among the stakeholders who apprehend trouble in patient care.

If sources are to be believed, last Saturday orders were issued for the transfer of about 800 doctors of Model Hospitals and nearly 400 doctors from Medical Colleges and Hospitals of ESIC across the country as per a central government transfer policy.

Accordingly, the 50-bed Model Hospital at Rourkela transferred 11 of the 24 doctors available. They include six specialists, one AYUSH medical officer (MO), two senior MOs and two chief medical officers who have been ordered to go to Angul and Bhubaneswar in Odisha besides Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal (WB). At present, of the sanctioned posts for 13 specialists, 26 general duty medical officers (GDMOs) and five senior resident doctors, the hospital has nine specialists, 14 GDMOs and one senior resident doctor respectively.

Reliable sources in the ESIC said the replacements are likely to come from Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand and WB who are unlikely to be conversant in Odia or tribal dialects, mostly spoken by IPs. The doctors who are serving the hospital had qualified in the Odia test to be considered for posting as Odisha cadres. The issue has also sparked resentment among the trade unions.

CITU’s Odisha unit vice-president Jehangir Ali said without considering the ground difficulties such transfer orders done centrally at Delhi and imposed on local hospitals are bound to affect patient care. “The ESIC could have done better with the phase-wise transfer. Till now it is the only model hospital in Odisha catering to IPs of the entire western Odisha,” he said adding, the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district and the nearby Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Keonjhar districts account for about 1.31 lakh employees and above 1.70 lakh IPs. Threatening agitation, Ali demanded that the transfer of Model Hospital doctors be revoked.

ESIc Hospital data

50-bed Model Hospital at Rourkela

11 of the 24 doctors transferred

They include 6 specialists - 1 AYUSH medical officer (MO), 2 senior MOs, 2 chief medical officers

Against sanctioned posts for 13 specialists, 26 GDMOs and five senior resident doctors, the hospital has

9 specialists, 14 GDMOs and one senior resident doctor 1.31 lakh employees and above 1.70 lakh IPs from Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Keonjhar depend on the hospital

